Pakistan

Punjab CS takes 14-day leave

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal reportedly proceeded on a 14-day leave after some differences with the present PTI-led Punjab government.

As per the sources on Friday, Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal was given the additional charge of the Chief Secretary to look after the routine work in addition to his duties during the leave period up to September 30. Interestingly, the orders of leave of Kamran Ali Afzal have been issued by the orders of Chief Secretary.

Punjab government PTI Kamran Ali Afzal

