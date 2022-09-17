‘Air Ambulance Service’ in Punjab: Spain may provide aeronautical technology

LAHORE: Spanish Ambassador Jose Antonio De Ory Peral met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, former federal minister Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi MNA at the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday wherein it was agreed to increase cooperation in commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors.

It was resolved that Spain will provide technical assistance to increase the cultivation of olives, oranges and other citrus fruits in Punjab. In the meeting, matters of mutual interest and increasing cooperation in various sectors were also discussed. The possibility of acquiring Spanish aeronautical technology to start an air ambulance service in Punjab and launching of Spain’s latest mass transit system in different cities of Punjab were reviewed.

Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi said on the occasion that cooperation will be promoted with Spain in the fields of agriculture, alternative energy, textiles, livestock and mass transit. “We welcome the offer of technical assistance from Spain in various fields. We will provide all necessary facilities to the Spanish investors in Punjab. There are immense opportunities for foreign investment in Punjab,” he added.

The Spanish ambassador said that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s vision for the welfare of the people of Punjab is admirable. He also paid tributes to the Pakistani community in Spain. I appreciate the services of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for the high quality of the Rescue 1122 service, he said.

Honorary Consul of Spain in Lahore Jalal Salahuddin, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti and chief secretary were also present.

