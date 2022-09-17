Flood relief efforts: Indonesian comes forward

KARACHI: The impact of the floods in Pakistan is still being felt since the floods hit in early July, and almost all of the victims have not been able to return to their homes.

Apart from the water that has not yet receded, their houses and other properties have been destroyed and are unfit for habitation.

The need for a supply of healthy food is also still very much needed. Previously, the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi had distributed food packages to Flood Victims who were in the Shelter Camp in the Malir District, Karachi on September 5, 2022.

Amid these conditions, Ms Diah Mastuti or familiarly called Mrs. Dean Tunio, an Indonesian citizen who lives in Karachi with her family has made her house at Gulazar Hijiri Road, Ghulsan e-Maymar District, a shelter for flood victims that hit the village area, including her husband’s family in Sindh Province.

Since the beginning of August 2022, they have accommodated approximately 40 families with limited accommodation. She admitted that she could not feed the victims every day. She also had time to seek help from several foundations or flood relief posts in Karachi, but to date, she keeps waiting for their responses.

On September 14, 2022, the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat, and the Indonesian Ladies Association visited Mrs Dean’s residence to directly hand over the aid collected from the community and the Indonesian diaspora in Karachi and the Indomie Company in Pakistan.

The forms of assistance provided were Food Packages, Blankets and Cash. The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mrs. Dean and her family for the efforts that have been made to help the victims of this flood disaster amid the existing limitations. The effort irritated by Mrs. Dean was able to make a reflection on the face of Indonesia, to help fellow Muslim countries.

Sindh province is the second worst province affected by floods in Pakistan after Balochistan Province.

Currently, the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi is coordinating with the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad and related bureau in Jakarta to raise and deliver official Indonesian government aid to Pakistan which is planned to be delivered shortly.

