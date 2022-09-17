Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan PVC Limited 16-09-2022 09:30 Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 16-09-2022 14:00 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00 J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 16-09-2022 11:00 Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 16-09-2022 15:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited 16-09-2022 11:00 Ismail Industries Limited 16-09-2022 11:30 Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 16-09-2022 14:00 Gatron (Industries) Limited 17-09-2022 11:30 Macter International Limited 17-09-2022 11:00 Tariq Glass Industries Limited 17-09-2022 11:00 Sitara Chemical Industries Limited 17-09-2022 15:30 First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-09-2022 15:30 Bolan Castings Limited 19-09-2022 11:30 JS Global Capital Limited 19-09-2022 11:00 Hum Network Limited 19-09-2022 13:00 Altern Energy Limited 19-09-2022 12:30 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 19-09-2022 14:00 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 20-09-2022 10:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00 K-Electric Limited 20-09-2022 10:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 20-09-2022 11:30 Pakistan Synthetics Limited 20-09-2022 16:00 Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2022 14:00 Cnergyico PK Limited 20-09-2022 11:30 MACPAC Films Limited 20-09-2022 15:30 Fauji Foods Limited 20-09-2022 11:00 Artistic Denim Mills Limited 21-09-2022 16:00 Pak Datacom Limited 21-09-2022 11:00 AWT Investments Ltd (Open-end Fund) 21-09-2022 11:30 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-09-2022 13:00 Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 21-09-2022 14:00 Shams Textile Mills Limited 21-09-2022 11:00 Ittehad Chemicals Limted 21-09-2022 11:30 Husein Industries Limited 21-09-2022 11:00 Pakistan Paper Products Limited 21-09-2022 11:00 Habib Bank Limited 22-09-2022 14:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 22-09-2022 14:00 Murree Brewery Company Limited 22-09-2022 11:30 Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 22-09-2022 17:00 Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30 Pioneer Cement Limited 22-09-2022 11:30 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30 Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-09-2022 10:30 Orient Rental Mod 23-09-2022 10:00 Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-09-2022 11:00 Biafo Industries Limited 23-09-2022 10:30 Calcorp Limited 23-09-2022 11:00 Buxly Paints Limited 24-09-2022 11:30 Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00 Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30 =========================================================

