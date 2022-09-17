Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan PVC Limited 16-09-2022 09:30
Kot Addu Power Co Ltd 16-09-2022 10:30
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 16-09-2022 14:00
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 16-09-2022 10:00
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited 16-09-2022 11:00
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited 16-09-2022 15:00
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited 16-09-2022 11:00
Ismail Industries Limited 16-09-2022 11:30
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited 16-09-2022 14:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited 17-09-2022 11:30
Macter International Limited 17-09-2022 11:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited 17-09-2022 11:00
Sitara Chemical Industries
Limited 17-09-2022 15:30
First Al-Noor Modaraba 19-09-2022 15:30
Bolan Castings Limited 19-09-2022 11:30
JS Global Capital Limited 19-09-2022 11:00
Hum Network Limited 19-09-2022 13:00
Altern Energy Limited 19-09-2022 12:30
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 19-09-2022 14:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 20-09-2022 10:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2022 11:00
K-Electric Limited 20-09-2022 10:30
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited 20-09-2022 11:30
Pakistan Synthetics Limited 20-09-2022 16:00
Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2022 14:00
Cnergyico PK Limited 20-09-2022 11:30
MACPAC Films Limited 20-09-2022 15:30
Fauji Foods Limited 20-09-2022 11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited 21-09-2022 16:00
Pak Datacom Limited 21-09-2022 11:00
AWT Investments Ltd
(Open-end Fund) 21-09-2022 11:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering 21-09-2022 13:00
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited 21-09-2022 14:00
Shams Textile Mills Limited 21-09-2022 11:00
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 21-09-2022 11:30
Husein Industries Limited 21-09-2022 11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited 21-09-2022 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 22-09-2022 14:00
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited 22-09-2022 14:00
Murree Brewery Company Limited 22-09-2022 11:30
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited 22-09-2022 17:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30
Pioneer Cement Limited 22-09-2022 11:30
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited 22-09-2022 12:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 22-09-2022 10:30
Orient Rental Mod 23-09-2022 10:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 23-09-2022 11:00
Biafo Industries Limited 23-09-2022 10:30
Calcorp Limited 23-09-2022 11:00
Buxly Paints Limited 24-09-2022 11:30
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 27-09-2022 09:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited 28-09-2022 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2022 11:30
=========================================================
