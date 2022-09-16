AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE indexes extend rally as oil rebounds on growth outlook

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 08:15pm
Follow us

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded on expectations of better demand in the long run, offsetting fears that more interest rate hikes could curb global economic growth.

Two of the most closely followed predictors of global oil demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) - see it growing by between 2% and 3% this year and next.

Abu Dhabi equities advanced 1.9% to mark their best day since early March. The country’s largest lender Abu Dhabi First Bank jumped 3.1% and telecoms firm e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, gained 3.8%.

Among other stocks, investment firm Multiply Group surged 6.9%, rallying for a ninth straight day.

Gulf stocks sink as markets brace for more aggressive rate hikes

The company on Tuesday acquired a 7.3% stake in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company in a deal valued at AED 10 billion ($2.72 billion).

Shares of Dhabi National Energy Company were up 4.4%.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.8%, with state-run Dubai Electricity and Water Authority adding 1.6% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 0.9%.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes posted weekly gains of 4.1% and 3.8%, respectively.

=========================================
 ABU DHABI     up 1.9% to 10,205 points
 DUBAI         rose 0.8% to 3,489 points
=========================================
Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Dubai’s index

Comments

1000 characters

UAE indexes extend rally as oil rebounds on growth outlook

SCO must tackle climate change menace: PM Shehbaz

Rupee closes at 236.84 against US dollar as depreciation run continues

More than 200 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Oil steadies but remains on track for weekly decline

Auto part vendors want 51% increase in quota for import of CKD parts

India's Adani briefly listed as world's second-richest person

ICI Pakistan to divest partial stake of NutriCo Morinaga for $45mn

KSE-100 inches down owing to late-session profit taking

Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

Putin hails 'new centres of power' at summit with Asian leaders

Read more stories