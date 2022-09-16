Drug shortage: GSKCH rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan (GSKCH), member of the Haleon group, on Friday rejected claims related to hoarding Panadol intentionally to create a shortage.

The statement comes after Sindh health authorities on Thursday confiscated over 48 million tablets of paracetamol during a raid on a warehouse in Karachi.

“We can confirm the recent news about the raid on one of our warehouses,” said GSKCH in a statement sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. “We firmly reject the claims related to the hoarding of Panadol intentionally to create shortage.”

The company said stocks at the warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the normal course of business.

“As GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (member of the Haleon group), we are led by our purpose of delivering everyday health with humanity.

“This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times,” the statement read.

The company added that it continues to supply Panadol products in the country and has adjusted its production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles.

The development comes at the heels of a drug shortage that had been widely reported across Karachi and other cities, with medicines used to treat fever and gastro diseases in short supply, raising questions on companies’ ability to enhance output at a time when Pakistan deals with the aftermath of devastating floods.

Experts in the industry told Business Recorder earlier that people have been sending large quantities of medicines to flood victims, and a shortage is being seen as output has barely kept pace with demand.

Others were of the view that some pharma companies have either reduced or stopped producing low-cost medicines because of the increased cost of production. They said the production hindrance comes on the back of an inability to increase prices because they are regulated.

Pharmacies in the city have said that Panadol, Calpol, Dolor, Disprol, Febrol, Brufen, and Nuberol, which are normally administered to treat fever and pain, have been in low supply.

In June, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) had stated that around 40 to 50 medicines are in short supply, and the number would soon cross 100.

At the time, over 40 life-saving drugs were not available after the pharma industry decided not to import raw materials because of GST imposition.

An earlier version of the story said GSK rejects claims related to hoarding of Panadol. The error is regretted, and has been rectified. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare is the owner of Panadol among other products, while GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan is the owner of various pharmaceutical brands including Calpol