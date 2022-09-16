Rehabilitation of flood victims biggest challenge, says governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Thursday that the country is currently facing various challenges including economic problems, but the biggest challenge at the moment is the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“The whole country has suffered irreparable damage due to flood disaster; our national duty is to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters,” the Governor said while talking to MPAs Zakia Shahnawaz, Mehwish Sultana and Mian Murghub Ahmed on Thursday.

Balighur Rehman expressed the hope that very soon the present government will be successful in dealing with all these crises. He urged the members of the provincial assembly to continue the mission of serving the people in their respective constituencies as per the party policy.

Moreover, talking to President Anjuman Tajran Hall Road Babar Mehmood, the Governor said it is a national duty to help the flood victims.

