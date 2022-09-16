AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Ziauddin University organises ‘Open House’

Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
KARACHI: Ziauddin University organized an Open House activity to provide the necessary information and consultancy about the advantages of the different programmes offered by the faculties of Ziauddin University to visitors including students, their parents and teachers.

The purpose of this Open House is to provide future university students with the opportunity to explore campus and programmes while socializing with current students, alumni, and faculty members of Ziauddin University.

While speaking to the audience, Dr Nida Hussain, Pro-chancellor of Ziauddin University said that one of the first important decisions that young adults must make is choosing a university. It is essential to visit the campus before making a decision because the environment will play a significant role in your decision.

“By attending our Open House, you will have the chance to interact with and learn from current students and alumni. Ziauddin University is a renowned educational institute of Pakistan, which offers a large number of high-quality undergraduate, graduate, master and doctorate level academic programmes,” she added.

Dr Nida further said that, “our focus at Ziauddin University is on the provision of an excellent learning environment, learning resources, learner support through our unique teaching and learning methodologies, and fair and continuous assessment of student’s knowledge, skills and attitude are the key attributes.”

Large number of students from various institutions in Karachi visited the Open House at Ziauddin University, where they met with faculty members and alumni and exchanged views about better possibilities.

Ziauddin University offers various programmes in its different faculties including Health Sciences; Pharmacy; Nursing & Midwifery; Law, Politics & Governance; Liberal Arts and Human Sciences; Engineering, Sciences, Technology & Management; Veterinary & Animal Sciences; and Eastern Medicines & Natural Sciences which also includes numerous of colleges and a lot of programmes to pursue.

