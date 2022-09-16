Dr Essa calls for vaccinating children against Covid

KARACHI: The CEO of Dr Essa Laboratory and District Rotaract Committee Chair Prof. Dr Farhan Essa on Wednesday stressed the need for pediatric Covid vaccination in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, he briefed about the Awareness Campaign regarding the paediatric Covid vaccination among Children’s under the age group 5-11 years.

He stated that the goal of this campaign is to vaccinate 2.4 million children’s with free of cost paediatric Covid Vaccinations which has been provided by USAID (free of cost).

He said a strategy has been devised to administer pediatric Covid vaccine among children under the immense support of Government of Sindh in facilitating the provision of free of cost Vaccines, USAID, World Health Organization (WHO), Sindh Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and Unicef.

District Governor Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi, District Rotaract representative Muhammad Sharjeel Habib and District Medical Service Chair Dr Javeria Zafar, Suneel Raja, representative UNICEF among others.

Essa talked about the targeted area for this campaign which will mainly be Sindh and Balochistan with the aim to cover 70 to 80% of the children and Dr. Farhan said that apart from schools children will be administered shots in parks and markets and requested the parents to participate enthusiastically in this campaign to protect their children against this Virus and also stated that the second campaign will be followed, later on in October (second dose).

Dr Farhan paid special thanks to Government of Sindh, the World Health Organization (WHO), Sindh Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Unicef and District Health Officers for their consistent efforts and support in human welfare work.

District Governor, Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi also highlights the importance of this Campaign initiated by Rotary International and Dr. Essa Laboratory.

