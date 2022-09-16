AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Essa calls for vaccinating children against Covid

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

KARACHI: The CEO of Dr Essa Laboratory and District Rotaract Committee Chair Prof. Dr Farhan Essa on Wednesday stressed the need for pediatric Covid vaccination in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, he briefed about the Awareness Campaign regarding the paediatric Covid vaccination among Children’s under the age group 5-11 years.

He stated that the goal of this campaign is to vaccinate 2.4 million children’s with free of cost paediatric Covid Vaccinations which has been provided by USAID (free of cost).

He said a strategy has been devised to administer pediatric Covid vaccine among children under the immense support of Government of Sindh in facilitating the provision of free of cost Vaccines, USAID, World Health Organization (WHO), Sindh Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) and Unicef.

District Governor Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi, District Rotaract representative Muhammad Sharjeel Habib and District Medical Service Chair Dr Javeria Zafar, Suneel Raja, representative UNICEF among others.

Essa talked about the targeted area for this campaign which will mainly be Sindh and Balochistan with the aim to cover 70 to 80% of the children and Dr. Farhan said that apart from schools children will be administered shots in parks and markets and requested the parents to participate enthusiastically in this campaign to protect their children against this Virus and also stated that the second campaign will be followed, later on in October (second dose).

Dr Farhan paid special thanks to Government of Sindh, the World Health Organization (WHO), Sindh Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Unicef and District Health Officers for their consistent efforts and support in human welfare work.

District Governor, Syed Tahzeeb-ul-Hassan Kazmi also highlights the importance of this Campaign initiated by Rotary International and Dr. Essa Laboratory.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

WHO USAID Karachi Press Club Covid Dr Essa Laboratory vaccinating children

Comments

1000 characters

Dr Essa calls for vaccinating children against Covid

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories