Govt bans pillion riding across Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh home department has imposed a ban on pillion riding throughout the province on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued by the home department, the pillion-riding ban will remain enforced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions on September 16 and 17.

The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the Sindh police and Rangers.

Sindh Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the day of Chehlum.