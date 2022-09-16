AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cash differentials stable amid thin trade

Reuters Published 16 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Cash differentials for Asia’s fuel oil market were little changed on Thursday in thin trade, while residual stocks at Singapore hub fell to a four-week low.

The high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) market recovered slightly on a narrower contango day-on-day, but remained stuck in discounts as abundant supply continued to weigh on sentiment.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential rose by 58 cents to a discount of 15 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes on Thursday, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential climbed by 86 cents to a discount of $4.84 per tonne.

Meanwhile, the very low sulphur fuel oil market softened slightly from the previous day as spot trading momentum faded.

The cash differential for 0.5% VLSFO fell by 75 cents to a premium of $4.25 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Thursday.

Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore fell 3% to a four-week low, as weekly net imports continued to trend lower, official data showed Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks were at 19.42 million barrels in the week to Sept. 14, or 3.06 million tonnes, Enterprise Singapore data showed. Weekly net imports of fuel oil dropped for four straight weeks, standing at 677,000 tonnes.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market HSFO market

Comments

1000 characters

Cash differentials stable amid thin trade

Some oil products likely to be dropped from PPRA schedule

Essential commodities: Stakeholders told to avoid speculative trading

Federal govt to announce wheat MSP next month

Recovery of CVT on foreign assets: SHC asks tax authorities to comply with relevant laws

Floods to weigh on agri production: Fitch

Most budget figures to undergo fluctuations: MoEA

Future CEOs of GHCL, Genco I, II: Three names finalised

PSX e-IPO system introduced for investors, RDA holders

Current value assessed at Rs1.951bn: Rs2bn previous valuation of SIH was reasonable, CCoP told

Punjab: property transfer fee fixed at the rate of 1pc

Read more stories