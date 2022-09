KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (September 15, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Akik Capital Adam Sugar 30,000 26.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 26.90 Intermarket Sec. Attock Refinery 10,000 150.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 150.00 Shaffi Securities First National Equity 200,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 6.00 Zafar Sec. Hascol Petroleum 2,500,000 7.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 7.03 Akik Capital Sana Ind. 3,000 51.06 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 51.06 Ismail Iqbal Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 10,000 98.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 98.99 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.22 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,753,000 ===========================================================================================

