KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (September 15, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 240.00 241.00 DKK 31.92 32.02
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.90 64.50 NOK 23.54 23.64
UAE DIRHAM 66.00 66.60 SEK 22.30 22.40
EURO 241.00 243.40 AUD $ 161.00 163.00
UK POUND 280.00 282.80 CADS 182.00 184.00
JAPANI YEN 1.66116 1.68116 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 249.30 250.30 CHINESE YUAN 32.50 33.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
