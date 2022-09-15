AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets bounce on oil demand growth outlook

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 07:48pm
Follow us

Most major Gulf markets rebounded on Thursday as investors appeared to look beyond the inflation-fuelled tightening monetary policy outlook, betting on improved oil-demand prospects in the long run.

Global oil demand growth will rebound strongly next year as China eases COVID lockdowns, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The Abu Dhabi index bounced back from a slight decline in the previous session when it snapped its longest winning streak in a month, picking up 0.5%.

“The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded after investors absorbed Wednesday’s shock about inflation data in the U.S.,” said Ahmed Fouad, Head of Sales at Emporium Capital. “The market could thus maintain strong increases in the coming days thanks to strong fundamentals.”

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company added 14.7% to a similar surge in the previous session after Multiply Group acquired a 7.3% stake in the group in a deal amounting AED 10 billion ($2.72 billion). Multiply Group also advanced 14.6%.

Gulf stocks sink as markets brace for more aggressive rate hikes

Heavyweight real estate shares led wider gains in Dubai equities pushing the index 0.9% higher.

The UAE is set to gain from eased COVID curbs in China, which the Gulf country counts as its largest trade partner.

Qatar’s index surged 1.3%, boosted by a sharp increase in natural gas prices.

“The spike followed the sidelining of energy price caps from the European Union while they were discussing solutions for the energy crisis,” added Fouad.

However, Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slipped 0.5% with banking and petrochemical stocks leading the losses as the market remained exposed to volatile energy markets.

Egyptian blue chips dropped 1.1% on their third consecutive day of declines as worries persisted about the global economic growth outlook.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.5% to 11,830
 ABU DHABI       rose 0.5% to 10,019
 DUBAI           added 0.9% to 3,463
 QATAR           gained 1.3% to 13,244
 EGYPT           lost 1.1% to 10,079
 BAHRAIN         was flat at 1,939
 OMAN            lost 0.3% to 4,479
 KUWAIT          rose 0.7% to 8,483
=======================================
Gulf stock markets Abu Dhabi index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Gulf major indexes Qatar’s index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets bounce on oil demand growth outlook

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500 as authorities look to step up relief efforts

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decline $176mn to $8.62bn

Brent crude falls 3% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Read more stories