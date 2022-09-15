AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says longer-range US missiles for Kyiv would cross red line

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:55pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a “red line” and become “a party to the conflict”.

In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Russia “reserves the right to defend its territory”.

Washington has supplied Ukraine with advanced rockets that can hit targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, while so far holding back from publicly announcing it would send rockets with more than double that range. US officials say Ukraine has promised not to use US rockets to strike Russian territory.

“If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line, and will become a direct party to the conflict,” Zakharova said.

US allows Russia’s Lavrov to travel to United Nations

Ukraine has requested and received large quantities of weapons from the United States and other Western allies to help it resist the Russian armed forces that were sent into Ukraine in February.

Moscow says it sent troops to prevent Ukraine being used as a platform for Western aggression and to defend Russian speakers. Kyiv and its Western allies dismiss these arguments as baseless pretexts for an imperial-style war of aggression.

Maria Zakharova RUssia Ukraine war Russia’s foreign ministry longer-range missiles

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says longer-range US missiles for Kyiv would cross red line

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500 as authorities look to step up relief efforts

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Oil falls over 1% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Read more stories