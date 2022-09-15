AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia rice: India’s rice export curbs prompt buyers to look to other hubs

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 05:40pm
Follow us

Top rice exporter India’s export curbs forced buyers to switch to rival suppliers, boosting rates for the staple from other Asian hubs this week.

Last week, India banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades as it tries to augment supplies and cool local prices after scanty rainfall curtailed planting.

Rice loading has stopped at Indian ports and nearly one million tonnes trapped as buyers refuse to pay the new levy.

Following the development, Indian traders were not signing new deals this week.

The market was shocked by the restrictions and traders were trying to find ways to fulfil already signed contracts, a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said.

India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $385-$392 per tonne, versus last week’s $379-$387.

The country’s exports could fall by around a quarter this year as buyers switch to cheaper options.

Vietnam’s 5% broken rice prices rose to $400-$410 per tonne from $390-$393 in the previous week.

Asia rice: India rates anchor near one-year peak on strong demand

A trader said that while India’s move has raised Vietnamese rates, shipments were yet to see an uptick.

“Exporters in Vietnam are not rushing to sign new contracts in anticipation of higher prices over the coming weeks,” another trader said.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices gained to $425-$435 per tonne from $416-$420 last week.

“Rice supply has been slowed by the flood, heavy rains and some transport problems,” a Bangkok-based trader said.

Another trader said overseas markets were also keeping a tab on developments surrounding India, which have prompted some customers to opt for Thai rice.

Bangladesh was also in talks to import rice from Thailand after finalising deals with Vietnam, Myanmar and India for a total of 530,000 tonnes, a senior food ministry official in Bangladesh said.

“We’re trying to import rice from Thailand in a government-to-goverment deal. They have responded positively.”

rice price asia rice India rice exports

Comments

1000 characters

Asia rice: India’s rice export curbs prompt buyers to look to other hubs

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Oil falls over 1% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Read more stories