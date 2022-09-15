AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HBL (Habib Bank Limited) 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44%

HBL raises staff service age from 60 to 65 years

  • Policy comes into effect from September 1, 2022
Press Release Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 05:21pm
Follow us

HBL announced on Thursday that it is raising the staff service age from 60 to 65 years, citing its commitment to the well-being of its staff.

The policy comes into effect from September 1, 2022, meaning employees who turned 60 on or after this date are eligible.

"With effect from 01 September 2022, the Bank will retain all its management staff till the age of 65 years," it said in a press release.

"In the current socio-economic environment, this first-of-a-kind step is a game-changer for the financial industry. This ensures that the staff continue to financially support their families in the present global and local economically challenging times. Moreover, it will allow the Bank’s experienced staff members to further utilise their skills and also pass on those skills to the younger generation."

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO at HBL, stated, “The strides the Bank has made over the last eight decades, would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of its people. HBL, with guidance from the Chairman and the Board of Directors, undertook the step of raising the service age to improve the quality of life of those we work with and those we serve."

HBL Habib Bank Pakistan listed banks retirement age Pakistani bank

Comments

1000 characters

HBL raises staff service age from 60 to 65 years

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500 as authorities look to step up relief efforts

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

Iran to join Asian security body founded by Russia, China

Roger Federer to retire from the sport after next week’s Laver Cup

Incumbent govt has no credibility in financial markets, claims Imran

Dr Shahbaz Gill released from Adiala Jail after IHC grants bail

Oil falls over 1% on demand concerns, strong dollar

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

Shan Masood included, Fakhar Zaman in reserves as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Read more stories