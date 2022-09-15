AGL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
AVN 79.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
EFERT 81.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
EPCL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (2.41%)
FCCL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FFL 6.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
GGL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.43%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 78.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.05%)
PAEL 16.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.19%)
TPL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.45%)
TPLP 19.47 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.62%)
TREET 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
TRG 109.78 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (5.77%)
UNITY 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.22%)
WAVES 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By 7.6 (0.18%)
BR30 15,555 Increased By 157.5 (1.02%)
KSE100 42,046 Increased By 34.2 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 40.4 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips but supported by firm fixings, pause in easing

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 11:22am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday, but it drew support from persistently firmer-than-expected official midpoint fixings and a pause in the central bank’s monetary easing efforts.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) partially rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while maintaining the interest rate as expected, with hawkish US Federal Reserve tightening leaving it limited room to manoeuvre on monetary policy.

“The PBOC has demonstrated its stance to defend the RMB exchange rate from breaking above 7 handle shortly and a rate cut will contradict such objective,” Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note.

The Chinese central bank’s surprise cuts to key interest rates in August accelerated the yuan’s declines, taking it to two-year lows with a loss of more than 3% in a month.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC continued to set the midpoint rate above market projections, traders said, in an attempt to curb rapid yuan depreciation during the recent dollar rally.

It fixed the guidance on Thursday at 6.9101 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.9116 and 52 pips stronger than the Reuters estimate of 6.9153.

China’s yuan hits week low as large Fed hike looms

“The PBOC continued to rely on daily fix to manage and guide RMB moves,” analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note.

“Stronger fix could continue to be featured but could only serve as an attempt to slow the pace of RMB depreciation.”

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9680 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9666 at midday, 36 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Several currency traders said they have recently adopted a rangebound, “buy low, sell high” trading strategy to liquidate long dollar positions around 6.97 per dollar.

“The strong dollar capped the upside room for the yuan, while too much weakness (in the Chinese currency) could trigger state bank actions,” said a trader at a foreign bank.

Investors will shift their attention to August activity indicators due on Friday to gauge the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

In global markets, the dollar stood near recent peaks as markets increased bets that the Federal Reserve has more work to do in its aggressive tightening streak to curb inflation.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 109.714 from the previous close of 109.658, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.9743 per dollar.

China's yuan People’s Bank of China

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan slips but supported by firm fixings, pause in easing

Pakistan floods' death toll nears 1,500

Economy: PM’s pessimistic tone reflects grim view of situation

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Read more stories