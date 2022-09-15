AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
ANL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.31%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
EFERT 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.5%)
FCCL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
FLYNG 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.05%)
GTECH 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
LOTCHEM 29.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
MLCF 28.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
OGDC 79.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PAEL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
TPL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.9%)
TREET 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.1%)
TRG 107.21 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.3%)
UNITY 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
WAVES 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 30.1 (0.72%)
BR30 15,577 Increased By 180.1 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,277 Increased By 265.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,879 Increased By 121.1 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

Reuters Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 11:13am
Follow us

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday as the market balanced weak demand with supply disruption amid a looming rail stoppage in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer.

Brent crude futures was up by 2 cents to $94.12 a barrel by 0324 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 18 cents, or 0.2%, to $88.66.

"The oil price has been pricing in a global recession, but even with flat global growth, the oil demand would remain quite strong relative to continued supply worries," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities in a note.

The market has been focussing on the demand side of late but has probably priced too big a fall in actual demand while forgetting supply can still be somewhat problematic, said Bennett.

The increasing likelihood of a US rail stoppage due to an ongoing labour dispute is also adding support to the market.

Three unions are negotiating for a new contract that could affect rail shipments, which are important for crude and product deliveries.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday it expects widespread switching from gas to oil for heating purposes, saying it will average 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October 2022 to March 2023 - double the level of a year ago.

That, along with overall expectations for weak supply growth, also helped boost the market.

But data released by the Energy Information Administration showed US crude and distillate inventories rose more than expected in the most recent week, suggesting weaker fuel demand and putting a lid on oil prices.

US oil may test support at $85.93

Meanwhile, expectations of further US interest rate hikes will continue to cloud the market and limit the rebound of oil prices, said analysts from Haitong Futures.

For refineries, TotalEnergies SE cut production at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery because of the planned shutdown of two sulfur recovery units (SRUs) on Wednesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

United States Oil prices Brent oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil edges higher as market weighs weak demand, potential supply disruption

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens, hovers around 234-235 level against US dollar

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

PM Shehbaz leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO summit

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: Putin, Xi meet for high-stake talks

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

Read more stories