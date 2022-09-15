FFC again ranks 1st amongst ‘Top 25 listed cos of PSX’

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) instituted Top 25 Companies Award in 1994 to acknowledge the performance of the top companies. By the grace of Almighty, since then Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) is amongst Top 25 Companies of PSX.

FFC has once again been ranked first for 12th consecutive time amongst the Top 25 Listed Companies for the Year 2021.

The award recognizes the production competence, excellent financial and managerial performance of listed companies and provides them with a powerful marketing tool.

