Gold prices down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday lost a sizeable value on the local market, traders said.

They fell by Rs800 to Rs 155,700 per tola and Rs686 to Rs 133,488 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1704 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

