AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China steel futures ease

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 07:05am
Follow us

MANILA: Chinese steel futures fell on Wednesday after hitting two-week highs in the previous session, dragging down the prices of steelmaking ingredients including iron ore as global economic headwinds added to worries about demand for ferrous metals.

Concerns over a rapid rise in steel production in recent weeks amid a fragile domestic demand recovery, and the prospect of intensified Covid-19 restrictions in China also weighed on the ferrous complex. The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 1.3% lower at 3,741 yuan ($537.07) a tonne, snapping a three-session rally.

Hot-rolled coil, which is steel used in producing home appliances and car bodies, fell 1.6% to 3,800 yuan a tonne, while stainless steel dropped 1.8% to 17,065 yuan a tonne.

Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and two-year Treasury yields hit a new 15-year high, as a US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation, fuelling bets rates may have to be raised higher for longer.

“Overseas interest rate hikes are detrimental to global commodities,” analysts at Zhongzhou Futures said in a note. China is the world’s biggest producer and exporter of steel.

The most-active January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange dipped 0.7% to 720.50 yuan a tonne, also pulling back from a two-week peak. Coking coal and coke shed 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively. On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark October iron ore slumped 2.8% to $100.45 a tonne.

“If the (steel) demand in the peak season cannot be sustained, there will still be pressure to reduce excess production in the later period,”

Zhongzhou analysts said, referring to a seasonal increase in construction activity in China in September and October ahead of winter. A typhoon, meanwhile, gained strength in the East China Sea, which could interrupt construction and other activities in China.

Steel production Chinese steel steel prices China’s Dalian Commodity Exchang

Comments

1000 characters

China steel futures ease

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Transparency in relief funds: UN welcomes PM’s announcement

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

600MW projects offered: Govt unveils solar PV projects policy

36 LNG spot cargoes: PLL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

At long last IK appears before JIT in woman judge case

Tax reforms give capital market a level-playing field: SECP chief

US to move $3.5bn in Afghan bank assets to Swiss-based trust

Extra revenue collection goal: Govt may not pass full relief on to POL consumers

US says concerned at media restrictions

Read more stories