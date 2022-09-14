AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks sink as markets brace for more aggressive rate hikes

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 07:22pm
Follow us

Gulf markets tumbled on Wednesday as investors bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve taking a more aggressive policy stand to tame runaway inflation.

Oil, which fuels the region’s growth, was trading on the back foot as more rate hikes in the United States and elsewhere could slow global economic growth, squeezing oil demand.

Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line of Fed policy moves as five of them have their currencies pegged solely to the dollar and broadly match U.S. monetary steps, while Kuwait’s dinar is linked to a basket of currencies believed to be dominated by the greenback.

Banking shares took the biggest hit across the markets as higher interest rates could curb lending to businesses and households.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 1.4% as all lenders slipped into negative territory and led other sectors lower.

Gulf markets track oil prices higher, Dubai outperforms

“The Saudi stock market could see more price corrections as sentiment among investors deteriorates,” said Fadi Reyad, market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA. “The market could remain exposed to oil markets and could see some support if they rise.”

Egyptian blue chips lost 1.9% on the wider sell-off, with 27 of 30 stocks pointing lower.

In Qatar, nearly all stocks fell, bringing the index down 1.7%.

The Dubai index shed 0.9%, with heavyweight financial and real estate shares leading the losses.

Abu Dhabi equities slipped 0.2%, snapping their longest winning streak of five days in a month.

The market received some support from Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, which surged 14.6% after Multiply Group acquired a 7.3% stake in the group in a deal amounting to 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion).

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     dropped 1.4% to 11,921
 ABU DHABI        slid 0.2% to 9,969
 DUBAI            fell 0.9% to 3,427
 QATAR            shed 1.7% to 13,095
 EGYPT            lost 1.9% to 10,194
 BAHRAIN          was flat at 1,939
 OMAN             lost 0.2% to 4,490
 KUWAIT           dropped 0.4% to 8,455
=========================================
Gulf stock markets Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Abu Dhabi stock market Gulf major indexes Dubai’s index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks sink as markets brace for more aggressive rate hikes

No respite: Rupee continues to weaken, settles at 234.32 against US dollar

Sale of F-16 equipment will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current, future counterterrorism: US

Canada announces to allocate additional $25m for flood-hit Pakistan

India's trade with Russia in rupees to start soon

ECP schedules Karachi local bodies elections for October 23

New solar plants: Dastgir says govt will complete bidding for 600MW pilot project today

When I give the call to supporters, this government will collapse: Imran

Facebook parent Meta donates Rs125m for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

Oil prices dip on prospect of higher interest rates

Flooding in Sindh ‘not artificially created’, clarifies CM

Read more stories