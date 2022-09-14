OGDCL to contribute Rs105m for flood relief efforts

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has pledged to contribute Rs105 million to support nationwide flood relief efforts through much needed emergency supplies. The company is contributing donations and providing emergency supplies including food items, medicines, tents and shelters directly to flood victims in various parts of the country.

As a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has so far spent Rs55 million to provide relief items to flood affectees in and around the company’s operational areas. Furthermore, the company has additionally allocated Rs50 million to complement the government’s flood relief and rehabilitation efforts and gain normalcy in the flood-hit areas of the country.

During the current climate induced catastrophic floods across the country; OGDCL CSR has responded by extending relief to flood victims in the form of provision of donations, food hampers, medicines and tents and shelters.

It is pertinent to mention here that OGDCL is busy in flood relief activities in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces and provided relief items to the affected communities to mitigate their sufferings.

