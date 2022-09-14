FIA raids house of PTI’s senator

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi’s house.

Sources said that the agency officials during the raid seized Niazi’s laptop and mobile phone. PTI leaders Umar Ayub Khan and Fawad Chaudhry have confirmed the raid.

Chaudhry said that we strongly condemn raiding of Niazi house and Chairman Senate and related institutions should take immediate action in this regard.

