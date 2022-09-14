1st Rabi-ul-Awwal on 28th: Met Office

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday ruled out chances of sighting of the crescent for Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH, on September 26, 2022, indicating that the Islamic month will begin on September 28.

It said that there is “no” chance of sighting of the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH, on the evening of September 26 (Safar 29).

“The new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1444 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 2:54 PST on September 26, 2022,” said the office citing the astronomical parameters.

Citing climate record, it said that weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

