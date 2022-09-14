AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
PTCL, Akhuwat team up to provide relief to flood-affected families

Press Release Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Group and Akhuwat Foundation collaborated to provide food assistance to flood affected families in five districts of Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Sibi, Lasbela and Lasbela (Uthal).

President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf presented a cheque to Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman Akhuwat Foundation in Lahore.

Speaking at the ceremony, President and Group CEO PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf said: “PTCL Group appreciates Akhuwat Foundation’s role in bringing relief to the flood affected communities across the country and would like to help the foundation to reach out to more deserving families. The contribution to Akhuwat is part of PTCL Group’s Rs 1.75 billion pledge for relief activities and I hope it will help rehabilitate displaced families.”

Also speaking at the event, Founder & Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Dr Amjad Saqib said: “We are grateful to PTCL Group for extending the much-needed support to the flood affected communities of Balochistan. The impact on local communities is extremely overwhelming and the relief and rehabilitation work needs to be paced up.”

