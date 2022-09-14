KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 13, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 237.00 238.00 DKK 32.17 32.27
SAUDIA RIYAL 63.20 63.80 NOK 23.96 24.06
UAE DIRHAM 65.40 66.00 SEK 22.64 22.74
EURO 242.00 244.50 AUD $ 162.50 164.50
UK POUND 278.00 281.00 CADS 182.00 184.00
JAPANI YEN 1.65888 1.67888 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 249.23 250.23 CHINESE YUAN 32.50 33.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
