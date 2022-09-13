AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

Reuters Published September 13, 2022 Updated September 13, 2022 03:48pm
Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for 'Euphoria' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for 'Euphoria' at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 12, 2022. Photo: Reuters
LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series

  • 'Succession'

Best Comedy Series

  • 'Ted Lasso'

Best Limited or Anthology Series

  • 'The White Lotus'

Best Comedy Actor

  • Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Comedy Actress

  • Jean Smart, 'Hacks'

Best Drama Series

  • Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game'

Best Drama Actress

  • Zendaya, 'Euphoria'

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'
