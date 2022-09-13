Factbox: Key winners at the 2022 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories.
Best Drama Series
- 'Succession'
Best Comedy Series
- 'Ted Lasso'
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- 'The White Lotus'
Best Comedy Actor
- Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
Best Comedy Actress
- Jean Smart, 'Hacks'
- Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game'
Best Drama Actress
- Zendaya, 'Euphoria'
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Amanda Seyfried, 'The Dropout'
