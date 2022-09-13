AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
AVN 76.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.5%)
EPCL 58.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.36%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.64%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 78.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.59%)
PAEL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.1%)
WAVES 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,194 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.36%)
KSE100 41,942 Increased By 79.3 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,699 Increased By 36 (0.23%)
UK unemployment falls, remains close to 50-year low

AFP Published 13 Sep, 2022 12:32pm
LONDON: UK unemployment remains close to 50-year lows after easing over the summer but sky-high inflation continues to squeeze wages, official data showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in the three months to the end of July, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Global youth unemployment set to slip to 73 million in 2022: UN

That was the lowest level since 1974, the ONS said. The latest level compared with 3.8 percent for the three months to the end of June, it added.

Despite many workers receiving pay increases to help cope with inflation that is sitting at a 40-year high above 10 percent, wages in real terms have slid 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office noted.

Britain is suffering a cost-of-living crisis as energy and food bills soar in particular.

ONS UK unemployment

