Ibn-e-Insha Park opened after renovation: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that restoration of parks is a part of the plan to make Karachi a green and eco-friendly city.

“In connection with the restoration of 100 parks in Central District, Ibn-e-Insha Park has been renovated and opened to the public. The journey of construction and development of the city will continue,” the Administrator said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the newly renovated Ibn-e-Insha Park in North Nazimabad here.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner and Administrator District Central Taha Saleem and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that it is a big thing that Ibn-e-Insha Park is named after the well-known humorist and writer Ibn-e-Insha.

He said that there are educated people living in the Central District who love knowledge and literature.

“It is hoped that the residents here will enjoy this beautiful recreational facility in the form of Ibn-e-Insha Park and continue to play their part in its protection,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that earlier 33 parks have been restored and handed over to the citizens in Central District and this is the 34th park that has been completed under the Hundred Parks Project.

He said that earlier Bi Amma Park North Karachi, Farhan Shaheed Park Block I North Nazimabad, Asif Shaheed Park Block N North Nazimabad, Bagh-e-Mustafa Federal B Area, one park in North Karachi and other parks were opened for the public.

He said that we are handing over the park to Baghban Committees consisting of local people so that they can take care of the park in their own areas.

The Administrator so far, 28 Baghban Committees have been formed in the city, which include people from every school of thought in the same area.

