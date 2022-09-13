Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman warned about the worsening situation in Sindh and apprised that River Indus at Kotri Barrage is in high flood with an in-flow of more than 600,000 cusecs of flood water, posing a serious threat to the surrounding regions.

She further highlighted that rain forecasts have predicted monsoon stretching into September all over the country and lower Sindh will also received rainfall which could prove detrimental to the relief and rescue operations in the area.

Discussing the looming health crisis, Federal Minister said, “Floods have brought with it the menace of waterborne diseases such as dengue and cholera. Karachi is seeing an outbreak of dengue as hundreds and thousands of patients are reporting daily at government and private hospitals.

The dengue cases this year are 50 percent higher than last year. With 584,246 people in camps throughout the country, health crisis could wreak havoc if it will go unchecked. According to CM Sindh, clearing the water might take up to 3 to 6 months.

Manchhar Lake has been overflowing since early September, causing inundation of several hundred villages and more than 100,000 people, located in the path of the flood, are affected and have been asked to evacuate. We are expediting our efforts to provide medicines and medics to the 81 calamity-hit flood affected districts of the country. However, these are still very initial estimates as new data is coming up on the ground.”

Food insecurity is another impending crisis created due to floods. Minister Rehman stated, “70 % of the onion crop along with rice and maize has been completely destroyed in the country. Nearly 2 million acres of crops and orchards have been hit, according to the United Nations. Right now, urgent relief in the form of food, tents and medicines is being provided by NDMA and PDMAs but we need more resources to meet the needs on ground. The death toll has reached 1,422 in number. Sindh saw the highest number of deaths at 594 in total and has a huge number of populations in camps.

Highlighting the economic losses suffered due to the floods, Minister Rehman remarked, “Pakistan has incurred a total agricultural loss, damage to infrastructure including 6579 km of roads, 246 bridges and railway infrastructure. As many as 485, 922 houses have been completely damaged in Sindh; the highest number of houses damaged in any province. Estimates will all have to be revised when the actual scale of the damage is clear. The looming threat of flood down the Kotri Barrage is still at large.

“Rain forecasts have predicted monsoon stretching into September in Sindh. That could pose a huge challenge in the existing crisis situation. We are faced with a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions.”

Minister Rehman further remarked, “We appreciate the UNSG coming here and making an unequivocal plea for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. It is unfortunate that all over social media and other public platforms the opposition is actively exhorting all international supporters to not give aid or support via anyone but their own PTI sources. Such active promotion of public disunity in Pakistan’s worse hour of need and crisis is a shocking expose of the thinking behind the divisive politics being promoted.

“We, meanwhile, welcome all support and assistance to the destitute and homeless victims of this great flood, irrespective of cast, colour or political creed. Every Pakistani in need has a right to assistance. We would never stand in the way of that, for burnishing our own political brand.”

