Digital Flood Dashboard launched

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday launched the “Digital Flood Dashboard” of the National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC), in a bid to ensure transparency in the relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit areas.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, speaking at the launching ceremony, said that this portal has been rolled out as per the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the government has devised this dashboard to provide accurate information to the general public and development partners about the flood relief aid and funds being received from home and abroad and its distribution. “Pakistan faces an unprecedented calamity which has affected over 33 million people across Pakistan,” the minister said.

He further stated that the damage caused by the floods is being assessed on a daily basis with the cooperation of the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the United Nations, and the provincial governments. The final estimates of damage will be available only after water recedes from all parts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces, he added.

The minister said that almost 33 percent of the national population has been affected by the worst ever natural calamity which has brought serious destruction in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, urging the public to step forward to help flood victims, reminding them of the valiant way the nation faced calamities in the past. He expressed the confidence that it will cope with the current one in the same spirit.

The digital portal is established to provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood affectees at the global, federal, and provincial levels.

The digital flood dashboard had been prepared with the use of the latest technology to provide all the relevant details about the relief activities and receipt and distribution of relief goods and assistance.

Besides, ensuring transparency in the ongoing processes, the general public and media would be kept abreast of the relief measures.

The prime minister would personally supervise the digital dashboard as he had promised to the international community and the nation that relief assistance would be provided to the flood victims in a transparent way.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a clarification on misinformation circulating on social media regarding the selling of relief items from the UK.

The NDMA statement received here, said, “This is to clarify that there is no authenticity in the news circulating on social media about the selling of flour bags received from the United Kingdom.”

The government and the NDMA had not received any relief or assistance from the United Kingdom containing or consisting of flour bags, the NDMA further said.

