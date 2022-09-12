AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Recorder Report Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
ISLAMABAD; Federal Minister for Planning Development and National Flood Response and Coordination Centre Ahsan Iqbal will launch a “Digital Flood Dashboard’ today (Monday) to make public all the information with regard to donation received, distributed and delivery of relief goods to the flood victims.

An official of Ministry of Planning said that it is being launched on the instructions of the Prime Minister the digital dashboard will be formally inaugurated at the NFRCC. The flood dashboard has been prepared using modern technology to inform the public about the relief supplies and donations, on which the ongoing relief efforts in the flood affected areas across the country, have been prepared.

Ahsan for creation of dashboard for relief efforts on web portal

All details of activities, goods distributed and aid received will be there. Through this digital dashboard, the public and the media will be kept informed at all times, apart from conducting all relief operations in a transparent manner.

