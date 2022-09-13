AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
Gold, silver jump

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
NEW YORK: Gold jumped 1% and silver rallied over 6% on Monday bolstered by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited key inflation data for cues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the US central bank.

Spot gold rose 1% to $1,733.65 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. EST (1612 GMT), after rising to its highest since Aug. 30 at $1,734.99.

US gold futures also gained 1% to $1,745.20.

European Central Bank officials have signalled further rate hikes to rein in inflation, which has supported the euro and pressured the US dollar and is in part responsible for some strength in the gold market, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index retreated, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers.

Investors braced for Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index reading that is likely to show August prices rose at an 8.1% pace over the year, versus an 8.5% print for July.

“We may be seeing traders position for a favourable US inflation report tomorrow which could provide a bigger lift again if we see further softening,” Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Gold is traditionally considered an inflation hedge, but rate hikes translate into a higher opportunity cost for holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Gold’s moves seemed to be overshadowed by silver, which usually follows gold but can be additionally influenced by economic cues given its industrial uses.

Spot silver jumped more than 6% to its highest since Aug. 17 at about $20 an ounce.

High Ridge’s Meger termed it a “dramatic short covering rally.”

The metal may also be taking cues from an overall risk-on rally, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said in a note.

Palladium advanced 4.6% to $2,273.45 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Aug. 12 at $2,274.33.

Platinum bounced 2.8% to $905.99.

Gold European Central Bank US central bank Spot gold US gold dollar index

