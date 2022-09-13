AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 12, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 12, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,862.29
High:                      42,136.85
Low:                       41,812.09
Net Change:                    85.87
Volume (000):                 66,430
Value (000):               4,619,095
Makt Cap (000)         1,628,549,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,028.19
NET CH.                    (+) 19.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,554.10
NET CH.                    (-) 40.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,836.65
NET CH.                     (+) 4.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,608.55
NET CH.                    (+) 26.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,857.73
NET CH.                     (-) 2.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,798.62
NET CH.                    (+) 22.47
------------------------------------
As on:             12-September-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

