KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 12, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,862.29 High: 42,136.85 Low: 41,812.09 Net Change: 85.87 Volume (000): 66,430 Value (000): 4,619,095 Makt Cap (000) 1,628,549,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,028.19 NET CH. (+) 19.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,554.10 NET CH. (-) 40.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,836.65 NET CH. (+) 4.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,608.55 NET CH. (+) 26.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,857.73 NET CH. (-) 2.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,798.62 NET CH. (+) 22.47 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-September-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022