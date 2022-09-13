Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 12, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 41,862.29
High: 42,136.85
Low: 41,812.09
Net Change: 85.87
Volume (000): 66,430
Value (000): 4,619,095
Makt Cap (000) 1,628,549,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 9,028.19
NET CH. (+) 19.36
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,554.10
NET CH. (-) 40.58
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,836.65
NET CH. (+) 4.18
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 5,608.55
NET CH. (+) 26.81
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,857.73
NET CH. (-) 2.37
BR TECH. & COMM.
Day Close: 3,798.62
NET CH. (+) 22.47
As on: 12-September-2022
