AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets ride high on upbeat oil prices

Reuters Published 12 Sep, 2022 07:17pm
Follow us

Major Gulf stock markets tracked global equities higher on Monday as risk appetite picked up and investors hoped rising oil prices would continue pumping more dollars into the region.

Oil prices were higher for a third consecutive trading day as Iran’s nuclear deal with the West appeared to hit obstacles and an embargo on Russian oil shipments loomed, stoking supply-side worries.

Banking shares drove the Abu Dhabi index to a buoyant weekly start with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank each gaining more than 1.6%.

The 1.4% rise in the index marked a fourth straight session of gains and built on a modest upswing last week when the market snapped a three-week losing streak.

Analysts however said the longer-term outlook remained unclear.

“The Abu Dhabi stock market extended its gains thanks to surging oil prices and solid economic fundamentals,” said Wael Makarem, Senior Market Strategist – MENA at Exness. “However, the market remains exposed to volatility in energy markets.”

Dubai’s index rose 1.2% with banks again leading the gains.

The region’s tourism hub continued its strong recovery as hotels welcomed 42% more guests in the first half of the year, and the trend is expected to extend into the upcoming winter season.

Investors were also upbeat ahead of Salik’s initial public offering. The road-toll operator said last week it would list as part of a government program aimed at attracting investor interest to the domestic stock exchange.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7% with nearly all its sectors in positive territory.

Lenders also led Qatar equities 0.7% higher with its largest bank Qatar National Bank jumping more than 3%.

Egyptian blue chips added 0.8% with local traders flocking to the market and buying high volumes.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA      rose 0.7% to 12,022
 ABU DHABI         rose 1.4% to 9,930
 DUBAI             added 1.2% to 3,402
 QATAR             gained 0.7% to 13,195
 EGYPT             gained 0.8% to 10,434
 BAHRAIN           edged up 0.1% at 1,930
 OMAN              lost 0.2% to 4,512
 KUWAIT            dropped 0.2% to 8,420
==========================================
Gulf stock markets Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Abu Dhabi stock market Gulf major indexes Dubai’s index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets ride high on upbeat oil prices

Seventh successive loss: rupee depreciates to settle at 229.82 against US dollar

Terrorism case: ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 20

Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Oil prices rise as supply uncertainty mounts

Digital Flood Dashboard launched to give public confidence in government activities

Fresh rain spell hits Karachi

India's rice export curbs paralyse trade in Asia as prices rise

ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss

China’s Xi to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan this week

Read more stories