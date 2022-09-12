Pakistani politics revolves around Imran, says Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that those planning to minus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf exclude (PTI) chief Imran Khan from politics are living in a fool’s paradise.

“Everyone should know that Imran Khan is a reality and Pakistani politics revolves around him,” he said, adding that the state always gets damaged by employing “unnatural” minus one practice.

The senior minister expressed these views while addressing a press conference at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab here on Sunday. Mian Aslam claimed that there is no allegation of corruption, even of a single penny, against PTI chairman Imran Khan while the whole PDM leadership is soaked with corruption.

Accusing the senior PML-N leadership of building palaces abroad by minting national wealth on the pretext of “Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro”, the minister said the corrupt PML-N leadership has made the lives of the masses miserable by increasing the prices of electricity, petrol and essential edibles.

“The rulers afraid of getting defeated postponed the by-elections by making an excuse of flood. The nation is standing with Imran Khan and comes out of their houses on his single voice,” he added. He said Imran Khan is the voice of farmers, labourers and the whole nation cannot be quelled.

He said that people have seen the face of the “imported” government which became a tool of external powers to topple an elected PTI government. “If PTI comes into power, then it will start the accountability process of the corrupt gang from where it halted,” he declared.

He said that those claiming of having the formula to reform the economy have standstill it. “No one is willing to invest in Pakistan due to the corrupt PML-N government and factories are shutting down due to highly excessive electricity rates resulting into joblessness,” he lamented.

The senior minister claimed that only 20 factories were established during the PML-N tenure from 2008 to 2018 while 275 “big factories” were established during the tenure of PTI. “Besides, 1,450 small factories were established in the small industrial estates across the province,” he added.

According to Mian Aslam, the Punjab government has announced a relief package for the flood affectees under which Rs one million will be being given to the heirs of the deceased, Rs300,000 will be given to the injured ones while the “slightly injured” will be given Rs40,000.

He said that an estimate of the loss of fields is being calculated and the payment will be given after conducting the survey. “Punjab is also providing assistance to the other units of the flood affectees,” the minister said, adding that the consultation process is underway to finalise the support price of wheat and a letter has also been written to the federal government about the need of wheat in Punjab.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched against the elected PTI government through a regime change operation once again. “Those usurping power through making wheels and deals have no formula to resolve the problems of the people,” he added.

“The dacoit gang has fled from the political field out of their fear of facing defeat in the by-elections. Those seeing the dream to minus Imran Khan have already been discarded by the nation from the political field. If all rotten eggs are in a single basket then its credit goes to Imran Khan. Those having the dream to achieve their political motives by using the national institution will face certain defeat,” he said and announced that the Punjab government will launch the rehabilitation process after the rescue and relief operations.

