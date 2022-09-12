AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ACC Level 2 Women Coaching Course starts today

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

LAHORE: Six Pakistan women internationals are amongst 24 participants that have registered for the six-day ACC Level 2 Women Coaching Course, which will be held at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore from September 12 to 17.

Pakistan international players include Ayesha Zafar (29 ODIs, 20 T20Is), Iram Javed (21 ODIs, 51 T20Is), Nahida Bibi (66 ODIs, 54 T20Is), Nashra Sundhu (49 ODIs, 28 T20Is), Natalia Pervaiz (three ODIs, 11 T20Is) and Sidra Amin (48 ODIs, 25 T20Is). Farah Naeem, Saira Iftikhar, Samina Bibi and Shehla Bibi are other participants from Pakistan.

Other participants in the course include representatives from Bahrain, Bhutan (two), Hong Kong (two), Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal (two), Maldives, Qatar (two) and Singapore.

The Level 2 course participants will be taught the advance coaching skills which include batting, bowling, fielding and wicket-keeping. This also includes work on communications skills, mental and physical strength, planning and creating quality learning environments which help players graduate to the next level.

The course will be conducted by National High Performance Centre coaches Mauhtashim Rashid, Mohsin Kamal, Rahat Abbas Asadi and it will be headed by Shahid Aslam. At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates.

ACC Level 2 Women’s Coaching Course participants are included: Ayesha Zafar (Pakistan), Dechen Wangmo (Bhutan), Deepika Rasangika (Bahrain), Elnaz Parvin (Iran), Emylia Eliani Binti Md Rahim (Malaysia), Farah Naeem (Pakistan), Iram Javed (Pakistan), Janaki Bhatt (Nepal), Kary Chan (Hong Kong), Khadija Khalil (Kuwait), Mariyam Zoona (Maldives), Nahida Bibi (Pakistan), Nashra Sundhu (Pakistan), Natalia Pervaiz (Pakistan), Rochelle Sherlene Quyn (Qatar), Saira Iftikhar (Pakistan), Samina Bibi (Pakistan), Shafina Mahesh (Singapore), Shahreen Nawab (Qatar), Shehla Bibi (Pakistan), Sidra Amin (Pakistan), Sobha Ale (Nepal), Tammy Chu (Hong Kong) and Yeshey Choden (Bhutan).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

T20Is ODIs NHPC ACC Level 2 Women Coaching Course Pakistan international players

Comments

1000 characters

ACC Level 2 Women Coaching Course starts today

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories