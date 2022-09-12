USAID pledges $60m of funding for Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The chief of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Sunday announced a $60 mln aid package for Sri Lanka. USAID head Samantha Power said it would provide $40 mln for fertilizer imports and $20 mln for humanitarian needs to tackle the country’s deep financial crisis.

Power, who is visiting Sri Lanka, added: “”I have come to convey that the United States stands with you during this unparalleled crisis.”

Sri Lanka is facing acute shortages of essentials including food, fuel and medicines due to a lack of foreign currency needed to pay for imports.