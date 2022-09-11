Protection of business community our top priority: CCPO

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the protection of the business community and promotion of business and commercial activities in peaceful environment is the top priority of Lahore police.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Saturday. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SP Civil Lines Awais Shafique, former SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, DSPs and other senior officers of Lahore police while LCCI President Mian Nouman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz, Vice President Haris Attique and other office-bearers were also in the meeting. Suggestions for the security of markets and trade hubs and further improvement in the measures for the protection of the business community were considered during the meeting.

While addressing the Chamber, he said that the business community had an important role to play in the economic and industrial development of the country. “Cooperation between Lahore police and business community would be further enhanced for the promotion of economic and trade activities as well as the welfare of the citizens,” he added.

The CCPO said that with the concurrence of the business community, senior police officers have been deputed as focal persons to solve the problems and strengthen the liaison between the business community and Lahore Police. He said that all divisional SPs have been directed to improve the working relationships with the business community to solve the problems and serve the citizens better.

