CM chalks out plan with US delegation for rehabilitation of flood affectees

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met a US delegation headed by a Pakistani-American and leader of the Democratic Party Tahir Javed and during the meeting the two sides discussed a plan for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the flood affectees.

The chief minister apprised the visiting delegation of the steps being taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

On the occasion, Mr Javed announced that free solar pumps would be provided to the flood-affected farmers and said that the Pakistanis residing in America would provide all possible assistance for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

He appreciated that the Punjab government under the leadership of Mr Elahi took prompt measures for the flood victims, adding that an effective strategy being adopted by the CM for the settlement of the affectees is commendable.

He said that taking mega-steps despite having scarce resources shows that the CM has a wise and prudent strategy to deal with the crisis. He extended an invitation to Mr Elahi to visit the US.

During the meeting, Mr Elahi said that the spirit of the Pakistanis living in America to help their brothers and sisters who are stuck in a calamity is praise-worthy. He said that the pleasant memories of meeting the American president are still fresh in his mind, adding that the meeting with Joe Biden and his delegation at the Zahoor Elahi House with regard to promoting bilateral relations between the two countries was productive.

The CM said that he welcomes the American aid being sent for the flood affectees after the recent floods. He pointed out that he had set up a CM Flood Relief Fund to which philanthropists are generously contributing donations.

He added that he had given a special relief package for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees and vowed that we would not leave the affectees in the lurch under any circumstances.

