AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS visits Sindh’s flood-affected areas

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff (COAS) on Saturday visited far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district.

The COAS spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps.

The COAS directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood-affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas. The COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa rescue activities Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

COAS visits Sindh’s flood-affected areas

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Lawyers say constitution of benches prerogative of chief justice

Notices issued by FBR’s Directorate I&I set aside by court

Default/late filing of cost auditor’s reports: SECP’s wing empowered to impose penalties on cos

Read more stories