COAS visits Sindh’s flood-affected areas

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of army staff (COAS) on Saturday visited far-flung areas of interior Sindh in Dadu district.

The COAS spent time with flood-affected people in relief and medical camps.

The COAS directed the formation for providing 5,000 tents to flood-affected people of Dadu and surrounding areas. The COAS also interacted with troops busy in rescue and relief activities.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas of Dadu, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Johi, Meher and Manchar Lake.

