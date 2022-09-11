AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KCCI managing committee: All BMG candidates elected unopposed

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
Follow us

KARACHI: All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) for the year 2022-23.

According to details, a total of 32 nominations were received by the Election Commission from candidates, of which 17 nomination papers were withdrawn that led to unopposed election of remaining 15 BMG candidates. Therefore, all 15 BMG candidates were declared successful in KCCI’s Election 2022-23.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil expressed gratitude to Allah, the Almighty, and conveyed thanks and compliments to the business and industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on Businessmen Group.

They said that 25 years of success in a row is an acknowledgement of the public service by the Businessmen Group which also testifies that overwhelming majority of Business and Industrial Community endorses the policies of BMG because they understand and believe that BMGIANs are serving them selflessly for their betterment.

BMG Leadership hoped that the newly elected representatives will make all out efforts in espousing the cause of business and industrial community and to further enhance the status of public service which is the motto of BMG.

The list of successful BMG Candidates included names of Muhammad Arif, Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf A. Ghaffar, Tariq Ikram Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Yaqoob, Junaid ur Rehman, Shoaib Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Adeel Nasir, Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, Mohammad Farooq Afzal, Imran Ahmed Shaikh and Mohammad Haris Agar.

As the Managing Committee members have been elected unopposed, hence no general election for Managing Committee will be held on September 24, 2022 whereas the election of KCCI’s Office Bearers for 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KCCI Zubair Motiwala BMG Tahir Khaliq Haroon Farooki

Comments

1000 characters

KCCI managing committee: All BMG candidates elected unopposed

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

Guterres calls for ‘debt swap’ scheme for Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Lawyers say constitution of benches prerogative of chief justice

Notices issued by FBR’s Directorate I&I set aside by court

Default/late filing of cost auditor’s reports: SECP’s wing empowered to impose penalties on cos

Read more stories