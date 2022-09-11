KCCI managing committee: All BMG candidates elected unopposed

KARACHI: All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) for the year 2022-23.

According to details, a total of 32 nominations were received by the Election Commission from candidates, of which 17 nomination papers were withdrawn that led to unopposed election of remaining 15 BMG candidates. Therefore, all 15 BMG candidates were declared successful in KCCI’s Election 2022-23.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil expressed gratitude to Allah, the Almighty, and conveyed thanks and compliments to the business and industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on Businessmen Group.

They said that 25 years of success in a row is an acknowledgement of the public service by the Businessmen Group which also testifies that overwhelming majority of Business and Industrial Community endorses the policies of BMG because they understand and believe that BMGIANs are serving them selflessly for their betterment.

BMG Leadership hoped that the newly elected representatives will make all out efforts in espousing the cause of business and industrial community and to further enhance the status of public service which is the motto of BMG.

The list of successful BMG Candidates included names of Muhammad Arif, Mohammad Tariq Yousuf, Iftikhar Ahmad Sheikh, Altaf A. Ghaffar, Tariq Ikram Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf Yaqoob, Junaid ur Rehman, Shoaib Manzoor, Muhammad Bilal, Adeel Nasir, Muhammad Kashif Shaikh, Mohammad Farooq Afzal, Imran Ahmed Shaikh and Mohammad Haris Agar.

As the Managing Committee members have been elected unopposed, hence no general election for Managing Committee will be held on September 24, 2022 whereas the election of KCCI’s Office Bearers for 2022-23 is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2022.

