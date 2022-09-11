AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Pakistan

Flood victims: Fintech enables employees to make donations

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
KARACHI: ABHI along with its clients, employees, users, and investors is channeling donations using its robust platform to support the bigger cause by partnering up with leading NGOs like Al-Khidmat, JDC and Saylani who are at the forefront and are actively providing relief to flood victims on the ground.

For the first time ever in Pakistan, employed individuals who are ABHI users can empower families that have been affected by floods, by donating from their earned but unpaid salary directly from the mobile app within 30 seconds through ABHI Dost - this feature enables them to transfer the donation money directly to JDC, Al-Khidmat, or Saylani’s bank account.

In this time of urgent need, ABHI is determined to give its generous support to afflicted families and communities as they struggle to sustain themselves and rebuild their lives. With the help of the gathered donations, our partner NGOs will provide emergency support like shelter, household supplies, and food items to the ones in need.

fintech Abhi Floods in Pakistan Al Khidmat JDC Saylani

