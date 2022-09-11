AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
BPS, ad hoc relief allowance revised

Zaheer Abbasi Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has revised the basic pay scales (BPS) and grant of ad hoc relief allowance of 15 percent of basic pay, and stated that now it would also be applicable to the executive, supervisory staff of autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, which have adopted the federal government’s basic pay scale scheme in totality.

An official memorandum of the Finance Division Regulation Wing stated that consequent upon the revision of BPS and grant of ad hoc relief allowance 2022 of 15 percent to the civil servants from grade 01-22 of 1st July 2022, it has, inter alia, been decided that the grant of ad hoc relief allowance subject to existing conditions will also be applicable to the employees of autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, which have adopted the federal government’s BPS scheme in totality.

However, ad hoc relief allowance would not be applicable to those public sector corporations and autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, which have adopted different pay scales, allowances. In case of such organizations, the grant of ad hoc relief allowance of 15 percent of basic pay subject to existing conditions will be allowed with the concurrence of Standing Committee of Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective Board of Directors/Governors. The grant of ad hoc relief allowance 2022 of 15 percent will invariably be tagged with the financial position of the organisation.

The autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations, will forward the cases of executive, supervisory staff (only) with the recommendations of their respective Boards for concurrence of Finance Division to the grant of ad hoc relief allowance of 15 percent of basic pay subject to existing conditions with effect from 01-07-2022 and subsequently, on the same analogy, this benefit will be allowed to the non-executive, non-supervisory staff of the autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations with the approval of their Board of Director/Governors.

All the ministries, divisions were asked to convey these instructions to autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under their administrative control for taking further necessary action within the fiscal year 2022-23.

