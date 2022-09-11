50 mobile phones snatched, 56 vehicles stolen in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone snatching and car lifting incidents have increased manifold in the federal capital during the last week, as armed persons snatched 50 mobile phones and auto thieves stole 56 vehicles from various parts of the city.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered eight cases of robbery and seven cases of snatching at gunpoint. In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Ramna, Sabzi Mandi, Kohsar, Karachi Company, and Koral police stations.

Auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 56 vehicles including 52 motorbikes and eight cars.

Similarly, auto thieves also stole four cars bearing registration numbers, RLG-371 of Zahid Khan, AVW-9884 of Zafran, a car of Muhammad Zohaib, and a car of Aamir Nawaz Khan.

During the last week, Ramna police station registered four cases of auto theft, five cases of mobile snatching, and two cases each of snatching at gunpoint.

In the same period, some unidentified robbers stole cash and gold ornament from the house of Shehzad Anjum. Furthermore, two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Mohib Ullah. During another incident, unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone from Muhammad Jawad. Three armed persons riding a bike snatched a mobile phone and cash from Muhammad Jawad in the limits of Ramna police station.

Another Samar Hayat informed Ramna police station that unidentified robbers snatched cash and prize bond from him. Armed persons stole cash, prize bond, and gold ornament of Zulfiqar Ali.

During two other incidents, armed men snatched a mobile phone from Sahib Ullah and Zahid Malik.

In the period seven cases of mobile snatching, four cases of car lifting, and one case of snatching of cash at gunpoint was reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

Three persons riding a bike sntached a mobile phone and cash from Khurram Mehmood in the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station. Meanwhile, two armed persons snatched a mobile phone from Manzoor Ahmed.

