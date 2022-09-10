AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail Friday assured the Chinese IPPs authorities of addressing and resolving their concerns immediately.

The finance minister presided over a meeting on the issue of payments to Chinese IPPs, at the Finance Division.

The meeting discussed the issue of outstanding payments to Chinese IPPs in Pakistan and other hurdles faced by them. The finance minister shared that the CPEC is a flagship project of friendship between Pakistan and China and expressed the resolve of the present government to provide all kinds of facilities to the Chinese investors.

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

The finance minister also formed a committee comprising representatives from Finance and Power Divisions and the CPEC to hold meetings with the Chinese IPPs on a regular basis to address and resolve their concerns.

The CEOs of Chinese IPPs expressed their satisfaction over addressing and resolving their issues. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Tariq Fatemi SAPM, Zafaruddin Mehmood SAPM, Secretary Power, CEOs of Chinese IPPs, and the senior officers from Finance and Power Divisions.

