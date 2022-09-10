RLNG prices reduced for SSGCL, raised for SNGPL

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Friday, reduced the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas by -0.01 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and increased by 0.19 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

As per the notification issued by the Ogra for September, the price of RLNG for SNGPL has been increased by $0.02909 per mmbtu, while for the SSGCL it has been reduced by $0.0009 per mmbtu.

The regulator has increased the weighted average gas sale price of imported RLNG by $0.0283/mmbtu or 0.17 percent on the distribution network of the SNGPL. After the increase, the prices of RLNG will go up to $16.9779/mmbtu in September from $16.9496/mmbtu during August.

Similarly, the weighted average gas sale price of the SSGCL distribution network has been decreased by 0.0021 percent.

