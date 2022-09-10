AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

RLNG prices reduced for SSGCL, raised for SNGPL

Recorder Report Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Friday, reduced the prices of imported Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas by -0.01 percent for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and increased by 0.19 percent for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

As per the notification issued by the Ogra for September, the price of RLNG for SNGPL has been increased by $0.02909 per mmbtu, while for the SSGCL it has been reduced by $0.0009 per mmbtu.

The regulator has increased the weighted average gas sale price of imported RLNG by $0.0283/mmbtu or 0.17 percent on the distribution network of the SNGPL. After the increase, the prices of RLNG will go up to $16.9779/mmbtu in September from $16.9496/mmbtu during August.

Similarly, the weighted average gas sale price of the SSGCL distribution network has been decreased by 0.0021 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA ssgcl SNGPL RLNG prices gas sale price

Comments

1000 characters

RLNG prices reduced for SSGCL, raised for SNGPL

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories