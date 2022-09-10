AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

FBR impresses, but bigger challenges await

Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clearly impressed by overshooting the July-August tax collection target of Rs 926 billion by a good Rs 22 billion. This is all the more surprising, and impressive, because it happened when the Board faced the double whammy of the finance ministry driven squeeze on imports to sanitise the current account and also logistical problems caused by the floods.

Customs duties on imports account for more than 50 percent of net collection, yet imports had to be held down to keep the economy from falling over a cliff, which is why provisional collection figures for the first two months were expected to disappoint.

It’s a good thing that they didn’t because the surplus will give us a nice head start for the stiffer target next month, according to press reports. Tax authorities need to collect about Rs 7.5 trillion in the current fiscal year; a 21 percent jump over taxes received last year.

That will force FBR to diversify away from customs duties, not the least because the expected bulge in imports over the next couple of months is going to be of no use to it. It will owe to relief goods for flood victims, which the government has exempted from all duties.

And it doesn’t make things any easier that the wreckage from the floods will compromise both the ability of a very large number of people to pay taxes and FBR’s ability to collect them. And then there’s also the issue of a decline in sales tax receipts, which recorded negative 3 percent growth for the second month running despite an inflation rate of about 25 percent. That’s mainly because the government has replaced GST on petroleum products with a very high petroleum levy. Also, GST is shared with the provinces whereas the petroleum levy is not, so there are all sorts of distortions.

Given these speed breakers, especially the breakdown in production as well as consumption in the wake of the floods, FBR has its work cut out for it regardless of the good start to the fiscal. These floods are sure to scratch a percentage point or two off the GDP growth rate, and tax collection is going to be one of the first casualties. And that brings us right back to the issue of tax reforms.

The old practice of setting ambitious targets but never achieving them will not work anymore because it will run afoul of arrangements with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and compromise the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) all over again. Yet on the other hand a monumental natural disaster just when the post-Covid recovery was threatened by an impending global recession will make keeping tax promises in return for aid money very difficult.

Such things never happen in isolation, of course, so an overall conducive political and economic atmosphere would be of great help. Let’s not forget that the country is going through its worst political, economic and natural crises ever, all at once. And the long-drawn process of crucial tax reforms — the machinery that puts money in the state kitty — especially at the provincial level, has not even properly begun so far.

This, then, would be the most desperate time for all stakeholders to go to the drawing board, work out everything that is needed, and forward a summary to the prime minister’s office for approval and subsequent allocation of funds.

The pleasant, though rare, surprise from FBR shows that it can adapt to changing requirements, which is going to be needed. With exports doing very little for revenue even after a historic, epic collapse of the rupee, and the abnormal rise in remittances threatening the plateau, we will just have to put more eggs in the tax basket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF FBR GDP growth rate tax collection target sales tax receipts

Comments

1000 characters

FBR impresses, but bigger challenges await

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories